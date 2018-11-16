2018 NFL Week 11: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday to yinz and welcome to the weekend.

The Pittsburgh Steelers enter their Week 11 Sunday road game against then Jacksonville Jaguars on a five-game winning streak and are leaders in the AFC North division. The Jaguars of course beat the Steelers twice last season at Heinz Field with the final time coming in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Those two losses probably have a lot of fans of the team worried about Sunday’s game in Jacksonville and that’s certainly understandable.

In addition to the Steelers playing the Jaguars on Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens will host the Cincinnati Bengals in what could be considered a must-win game for both teams. A Ravens win over the Bengals on Sunday would leave both teams with a 5-5 record.

The Steelers can also have a legitimate shot at making up some ground on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11. The Chiefs will play the Los Angeles Rams on the road Monday night and that should be great game to watch on television.

As usual, I have five questions for yinz to answer on this Friday night and I hope several can take time to do just that.

1 – Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has averaged 27.1 completions a game so far this season. Will his total completions on Sunday against the Jaguars be greater or less than his average? 5 bonus points if you can nail the number of completions Roethlisberger has Sunday in Jacksonville.

2 – Voting for the annual Pro Bowl got underway this past week. Name for me the Steelers player or players that deserve to receive Pro Bowl votes entering Week 11.

3 – Will Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette have more than 85 total yards scrimmage Sunday against the Steelers defense?

4 – True or false: The Steelers will have at least one player named AFC Player of the Week for Week 11.

5 – Two parter: Between Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, which of the two will register the better passing rating on Sunday and which one of the two will register the most passing yards?

Recap of NFL Week 10 Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1 – The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns scored 42 combined points on Sunday. Andy Dalton’s deep pass intended for John Ross was intercepted at the Saint 5-yard line with 24 seconds to go in the first half. Had the Bengals scored a touchdown, the folks voting over 48.7 would have gotten the point. Instead, the 64.3% who took the under win the question.

Question 2 – The teams that played in the 13 NFL games on Sunday and Monday scored 70 touchdowns which smashed the 45.5 under/over. Through week 9, NFL teams scored 736 touchdowns in 134 games played. 82.1% wisely took the over.

Question 3 – We will find out how many turnovers the Steelers takeaway from Jacksonville on Sunday. Our responses ranged from 0 to 3 with a median prediction of 2. If the final tally falls within the range, there will be some 5-point bonus winners. Twelve folks are a point away from the bonus. One predicted 0 and one predicted 3 Steelers takeaways. The other ten split evenly between 1 or 2 takeaways. Of course, the GreenBastard with 3 could be the sole bonus winner for week 10.

Question 4 – Should he stay, or should he go? Well he went. 44.6% got his correct.

Question 5 – Only 28% believe that referees should have overturned Vance McDonald’s touchdown pass. Several folks pointed out that it would not have been a catch last year, but under the new NFL interpretation it was unquestionably a catch this season. Wrap it up and I’ll take it. Of course, real yinzers know that the only reason the referees did not overturn the catch is because it would not affect the outcome of the game. This way, Steelers fans can’t complain that all the calls go against the Black & Gold. We can see through their trickery though.

Week 7 – James Washington has 2 catches in the last three Steelers games. Once the totals are in from the Jacksonville game, we will find out if any of the 13 people who are only one answer away will get a belated 5-point bonus to add to their totals. Here were their predictions for the number of catches JW will tally in the 4-game stretch: 3, 6 (2), 7 (3), 8 (2), 9 (2), 10, 12 & 13. Amazingly, the GreenBastard is not among this baker’s dozen so there’s an opportunity to pick up some ground on 1st place.

This week may see some big shifts in the leader board with 5-point bonuses potentially awarded for weeks 7 & 10 plus week 11. Five regular respondents did not post answers this past week giving others an opportunity to climb the ladder. So far, 121 different screen names have answered the Friday Night questions this season with 45 responding in at least 9 of the 10 weeks so far. Keep it up! Who is going to catch the GreenBastard?

The Leaderboard after Week 10:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE GreenBastard 54 1st ND_Steel 40 2nd +1 ImMikeD 39 3rd (tie) -1 DirtDawg1964 39 3rd (tie) don2727 37 5th (tie) 6 ring circus 37 5th (tie) +1 AndrewWoo 36 7th (tie) -1 Ravens Team Gynecologist 36 7th (tie) -1 Beaver Falls Hosiery 35 9th (tie) -3 Johnny Loose 35 9th (tie) +1 B&G 35 9th (tie) +1 Earl 35 9th (tie) +1 hoptown 35 9th (tie) +1 Matt Manzo 35 9th (tie) +5 Wes Lee 34 15th Ted Webb 33 16th (tie) -1 Jeremy 33 16th (tie) -1 pittfan 33 16th (tie) +2 IC in Cincy 32 19th (tie) -1 Marcel Chris Chauvet 32 19th (tie) -1

*New to leaderboard