Williams, Heyward-Bey, Berhe Injured In Loss To Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost Sunday night at home to the Baltimore Ravens and three players were noted as being injured during the contest by head coach Mike Tomlin during his post-game press conference.

“From an injury standpoint, Vince Williams got hurt with a hamstring,” Tomlin said. “Nat Berhe I think has a pec injury that’s being evaluated as he wasn’t able to return. Darrius Heyward-Bey had an ankle, so he wasn’t able to return.”

Linebacker Vince Williams was injured in the fourth quarter and replaced on the field by L.J. Fort. Prior to leaving the game Williams had registered a team-high 9 total tackles.

As for wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey, he suffered his ankle injury during the first half while attempting to block a punt. Safety Nat Berhe was injured during the third quarter and like Heyward-Bey, never returned to the game. Both players are core special teamers for the Steelers.

As for a few players who returned Sunday night from injuries that had previously sidelined them, guard David DeCastro and tackle Marcus Gilbert, Tomlin said after the loss to the Ravens that both made it through the contest fine.