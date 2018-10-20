Week 7 Steelers Stock Report – Who’s Up, Who’s Down

Proud to debut a new weekly feature here on Steelers Depot – Steelers Stock Report will take you through which players or coaches are seeing their stocks soar or decline. The Stock Report will be your weekly installment to catch up on all the hottest and coldest Pittsburgh Steelers before game day.

WR Antonio Brown – Stock Up

Through the first four games of the 2019 season, wide receiver Antonio Brown had recorded 270 receiving yards, good for an average of 68 yards per game. In the two games since then, Brown had recorded 206 receiving yards and surpassed 100 yards on both occasions. Brown had his biggest game of the season last Sunday, taking a 31-yard pass to the house for a walk off touchdown against the rival Cincinnati Bengals. Circle Brown as a player who will continue to make a big impact following the Steelers’ bye week.

CB Artie Burns – Stock Down

There is the good, the bad, the ugly and then about 100 feet further, there is cornerback Artie Burns. Burns has really struggled in his third year and those struggles continued Sunday against the Bengals. First, Burns gave up a walk-in touchdown to Bengals’ receiver Tyler Boyd and then there was the late pass interference penalty called against him. The Steelers saw enough after the penalty and removed Burns from the defense completely. For a player that already has been demoted from a starter to a rotational player, Burns needs to quickly turnaround his season.

RB James Conner – Stock Up

Back to back 100-yard games for running back James Conner has the Steelers feeling confident in his abilities as they head into the bye. From weeks 2-4, Conner totaled just 97 rushing yards but in the two weeks since has rushed for 221 rushing yards and four touchdowns, rejuvenating his season. With Le’Veon Bell rumored to re-join the Steelers next week, the question is no longer “How can Bell improve the offense?” but rather “How can the Steelers still find ways to get Conner the football?” Bell’s absence left a giant void but Conner filled that void better than anyone could have expected.

Special Teams – Stock Down

The entire special teams unit struggled last Sunday, except Chris Boswell, who made every extra point and field goal expected of him. Punter Jordan Berry had a notable rough punt last weekend, punting the ball just 36-yards and giving the Bengals a short field, leading to an eventual touchdown. The kickoff coverage unit also allowed returner Alex Erickson to have kickoff returns of 47 and 51 yards consecutively. Not to mention that long snapper Kameron Canaday was also flagged for holding twice.

S Terrell Edmunds – Stock Up

No player has been thrown to the fire more than rookie safety Terrell Edmunds this season. Expected to be used solely in sub packages, Edmunds has been the sure lock starter at safety due to an injury to Morgan Burnett. While his play had been less than sure lock to begin the season, Edmunds is quietly rounding into form as the Steelers head into the bye week. Edmunds racked up just three tackles against the Bengals but most importantly he has not gotten beat deep, a problem that he had earlier this year. With Burnett’s return still up in the air, it is nice to see the rookie shaping up to form.