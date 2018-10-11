Watch: Terrell Edmunds Played His Best Football Sunday

We’re back talking to the tape coming off the Pittsburgh Steelers’ critical win Sunday. Today, we’re talking about rookie Terrell Edmunds. I’m not pretending like he had an AMAZING game against the Atlanta Falcons this past weekend. He didn’t. But it was the best game of his young career and today, we’re taking a look at why. Four plays that show Edmunds processing quickly and showing signs of being a reliable tackler, like any good strong safety should be.
As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.