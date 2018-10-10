The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Falcons Final Thoughts, Tomlin Tuesday, Bengals Week Preview & More

Season 9, Episode 33 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora sits in for David Todd and we get right to giving our final thoughts on the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday home win over the Atlanta Falcons.

We spend a lot of time talking about the Steelers defense through five weeks of the season and go over a few stats related to blitz numbers and pressure based on what head coach Mike Tomlin said on the topic Tuesday during his weekly press conference.

We discuss if Steelers cornerback Joe Haden will be asked to shadow Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green this coming Sunday.

We go over a few other talking points that Tomlin gave us on Tuesday and that includes recapping the team’s injury report entering Week 6.

We move on to start talking some about the Steelers offense and that includes discussing the quality of the offensive line, the play of running back James Conner and rookie wide receiver James Washington and more. We also talk how good the offense has been in the red zone so far this season.

We pay a quick tribute to Steelers special teams coordinator Danny Smith at the end of this show and touch on a few other minor topics such as initial thoughts on the Steelers Week 6 road game against the Bengals. As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

