Season 9, Episode 39 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Wednesday show, David Todd and I start things out by talking about the chances of the Pittsburgh Steelers trading for Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson before this year’s deadline expires.

During the second part of this show we are joined once again by Scott Petrak, the Cleveland Browns beat writer for The Chronicle-Telegram and Medina Gazette. Scott gives us a great Week 8 preview of the Browns on both sides of the football in addition to helping us preview their upcoming road game in Pittsburgh against the Steelers. We close out our interview with him giving his prediction for Sunday’s game. Find all of Scott’s work at http://BrownsZone.com and you can also follow him on Twitter at @ScottPetrak.

After talking to Scott about Sunday’s game we proceed to cover a few talking points that came out of the Tuesday press conference given by Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. We talk about the health of the Steelers exiting the bye week and other topics. We cover what Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had to say Tuesday about wide receivers Justin Hunter and rookie James Washington.

Are we going to find out much about the Steelers pass defense over the course of the next four games? We discuss that topic to wind down this Wednesday show.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

Thanks for listening and don’t forget to call or email with questions or comments and please pass us along to your friends!

The new message hotline is (814) 429-YINZ

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Browns Preview, CB Trade Likelihood, Tomlin Tuesday Comments, Injury Report & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2018-oct-24-episode-1078

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two Daves talking Steelers football. Download it to your iPod or mp3 player and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can follow David on Twitter @DavidMTodd and me @Steelersdepot You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 39 of Season 9 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n