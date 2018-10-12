Steelers News

T.J. Watt Fined For Low Hit On Matt Ryan

Posted on

T.J. Watt got fined for roughing the passer for simply grazing the quarterback.

Now I’ve seen it all.

Watt has been fined $20K for his “hit” on Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, according to this tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Here’s the replay of the hit just so you can see how insane of a penalty, and now a fine, it is.

Despite only grazing Ryan, who was able to step up into the pocket and softly landed on the ground, Watt was flagged for roughing the passer. That, in part, led to Mike Tomlin criticizing the officials after the game, resulting in a $25,000 fine from the NFL.

The league has come under harsh and largely justified criticism for the emphasis they’ve placed on roughing the passer calls. It’s created frustration from owners, coaches, players, and fans. The only people it doesn’t seem to bother is the league front office.

This is the first fine of Watt’s NFL career.

After a three sack performance against the Falcons, he’s tied big brother J.J. Watt for the league-lead with six of them.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

To Top