Steelers Week 8 Injury Report: Morgan Burnett Still Working In A Partial Capacity

While the Pittsburgh Steelers did enter their 2018 bye week as a fairly healthy team, the few players who were dealing with longer-term injuries prior to it might not be ready to return on Sunday when the team host the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field. During his Tuesday press conference, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin gave a quick rundown of the health of his team.

“We’ve largely got a healthy football team,” Tomlin said on Tuesday. “We have a group of guys that maybe missed some time in the last game or in recent games that are participating in a limited-like capacity, but we’re excited about their inclusion in our work. Morgan Burnett worked some yesterday, he’ll continue to work in a partial capacity. We’ll let that be our guide in terms of his potential availability. Darrius Heyward-Bey with his ankle, same thing. [L.J.] Fort with his ankle, same thing. We’ll look at some others along those lines, but those are the guys in most recent times that have missed some time and are working their way back to us. I’m excited about that.”

Safety Morgan Burnett has been sidelined with his groin injury since Week 2 and judging by a few reports just prior to the Steelers breaking for their bye week, it really didn’t sound like he’ll be back on Sunday against the Browns.

As for wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey and inside linebacker L.J. Fort, both of whom are still dealing with ankle injuries, it will be interesting to see how both are ultimately listed on the team’s Wednesday injury report by Tomlin. If both are listed as limited practice participants or lesser on Wednesday, then perhaps neither will be ready to play Sunday against the Browns.

Heyward-Bey has missed two games with his ankle injury while Fort has missed just one game with his.