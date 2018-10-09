Steelers Week 6 Injury Report: Fort, Edmunds To Be Monitored This Week

The Pittsburgh Steelers are now getting ready to play the Cincinnati Bengals on the road this coming Sunday and on Tuesday head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the overall health of the team during his weekly press conference.

Tomlin said that inside linebacker L.J. Fort (ankle) and safety Terrell Edmunds (calf) are both dealing with injuries suffered during the team’s Sunday home win over the Atlanta Falcons. Both players will now be monitored the remainder of the week during practice to see if they can play against the Bengals.

“We’ll see what that does to his availability at the early portions of the week and kind of let that be our guide,” Tomlin said of Fort’s ankle injury. “Edmunds has got a calf in a similar way.”

Edmunds, the Steelers first-round draft pick this year, played every defensive snap against the Falcons and had perhaps his best game of his young career. As for Fort, who played mostly in sub-packages on Sunday against the Falcons, he had a strong game as well and even recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown.

The three players who missed the game against the Falcons with injuries, wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey (ankle), inside linebacker Vince Williams (hamstring), and safety Morgan Burnett (groin), all ran some last week, according to Tomlin. They’ll all be monitored closely in practice this week as well.

“All three guys ran at least in a straight line on land in some capacity last week,” Tomlin said of Heyward-Bey, Williams and Burnett. “We’ll see what they’re able to do in terms of playing football and let that be our guide in terms of availability.”

The Steelers first official injury report of Week 6 will be released on Wednesday at the conclusion of practice.