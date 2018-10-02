Steelers Week 5 Injury Report: Burnett, Hilton Might Be Ready For Game Against Falcons

The Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping to get two injured players back for their Week 5 Sunday home game against the Atlanta Falcons but might be without two others due to injuries they both suffered Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens.

During his Tuesday press conference, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin indicated that safety Morgan Burnett (groin) and cornerback Mike Hilton (elbow) might both be able to return to action Sunday against the Falcons. Burnett has missed the Steelers last two games while Hilton missed the team’s game against the Ravens.

“We anticipate those guys coming back to practice and again, letting their practice participation be our guide in terms of their in-game availability,” Tomlin said of Burnett and Hilton.

As for the three players who were injured during the Steelers Sunday night loss to the Ravens, safety Nat Berhe (pectoral), wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey (ankle) and linebacker Vince Williams (hamstring), Tomlin updated their current statuses on Tuesday as well. He first confirmed the news that Berhe tore his pec Sunday night and has since been placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list.

“Darrius Heyward-Bey with an ankle will be evaluated and followed closely in terms of availability this week,” Tomlin said of the veteran wide receiver. “And Vince Williams with a hamstring, same thing. Both guys will be given an opportunity to participate in practice and we’ll let their practice participation be our guide in terms of readiness.”

Should Williams be unable to play Sunday against the Falcons, there’s a chance we could see rookie inside linebacker Matthew Thomas on the field and Tomlin confirmed that notion on Tuesday.

Tomlin also said once again on Tuesday that guard David DeCastro and tackle Marcus Gilbert both made it through the Sunday night game without issues. Both had previously missed time with injuries.