Steelers Wednesday Injury Report Week 9: Sensabaugh, Dupree, Roethlisberger All Sit Out

The Pittsburgh Steelers first injury report of Week 9 has now been released ahead of the team’s Sunday road game against the Baltimore Ravens and the Wednesday offering has the names of five players on it.

Not practicing on Wednesday for the Steelers were quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (finger), center Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related), cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (toe) and outside linebacker Bud Dupree (illness).

Roethlisberger seemingly suffered the fractured index on his left hand during the second quarter of Sunday’s game and quite possibly during quarterback sneak play. He’s not expected to miss the Sunday game against the Ravens and will likely resume practicing on Thursday.

As for Sensabaugh, he injured his toe in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s home game and he did not return to action after leaving the contest. He was replaced on the field by second-year conerback Cameron Sutton. He appears to be the most questionable player of the five on the Steelers Wednesday injury report when it comes to Sunday’s game against the Ravens

Pouncey was given his normal Wednesday off and guard Ramon Foster will likely get his on Thursday.

Tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee) practiced fully on Wednesday and thus looks to be on pace to play Sunday against the Ravens. Gilbert had sat out the Steelers game this past Sunday with his knee injury and backup offensive lineman Matt Feiler played in his place at right tackle.

