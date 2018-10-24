Steelers Wednesday Injury Report Week 8: Burnett, Fort Full Practice Participants

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their first official injury report of Week 8 and the Wednesday offering has six players listed on it with two not participating in practice.

Sitting out on Wednesday for the Steelers were center Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related) and tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee). As of right now, there’s no reason to think either starting offensive lineman will miss the team’s Sunday home game against the Cleveland Browns.

Limited in practice on Wednesday for the Steelers were tight end Xavier Grimble (concussion) and wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey (ankle). Grimble is a new and unexpected addition to the team’s injury report while Heyward-Bey has missed the last two games with his ankle injury.

Practicing fully on Wednesday for the Steelers were safety Morgan Burnett (groin) and inside linebacker L.J. Fort (ankle). Burnett has been sidelined with his groin injury since Week 2 while Fort missed the team’s pre-bye week game with his ankle injury. It will now be interesting to see if both players can practice fully the remainder of the week and especially Burnett as he’s been out the longest amount of time.

For the first time since Week 2, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger practiced fully on a Wednesday. I wrote earlier in the day that this might be the case.