Steelers Wednesday Injury Report Week 6: Williams Back Practicing; Heyward-Bey, Burnett Still Sidelined

The Pittsburgh Steelers first injury report of Week 6 has now been released ahead of the team’s Sunday road game against the Cincinnati Bengals and it shows that six players missed practice earlier in the day.

Not practicing on Wednesday for the Steelers were cornerback Joe Haden (not injury related), inside linebacker L.J. Fort (ankle), safety Morgan Burnett (groin), wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey (ankle), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), and center Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related).

Haden, Roethlisberger and Pouncey were all given veteran days off on Wednesday and so you can expect all three to return to practice on Thursday. As for Heyward-Bey and Burnett, both of whom missed the Sunday game against the Atlanta Falcons, it’s already looking like both will miss the game against the Bengals as well. Burnett, by the way, hasn’t played since Week 2.

As for Fort, he suffered his ankle injury early in Sunday’s game and played through it after getting it heavily taped. It will be interesting to see if he’s able to practice any the remainder of the week.

The Steelers did get some good news on Wednesday as inside linebacker Vince Williams (hamstring) and safety Terrell Edmunds (calf) both are listed on the team’s injury report as practicing fully earlier in the day. Williams missed the team’s Sunday game against the Falcons with a hamstring injury while Edmunds injured his calf during that contest. Edmunds did not miss a snap Sunday despite suffering a calf injury, however.