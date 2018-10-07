Steelers Vs. Falcons: Inactives For Week 5

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of seven players who will be inactive for their Week 5 Sunday afternoon home game against the Atlanta Falcons and as expected, it includes the names of the three players who ended the week listed as doubtful on the team’s Friday injury report.

Inactive Sunday afternoon against the Falcons after ending the week listed as doubtful on the Steelers injury report are safety Morgan Burnett (groin) and wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey (ankle) and inside linebacker Vince Williams (hamstring). This now makes three games in a row that Burnett has missed with a groin injury and he’ll be replaced in the Steelers starting lineup once again by rookie safety Terrell Edmunds.

Williams being inactive now means his consecutive regular season games played in streak of 83 will come to an end on Sunday. With Williams out, backup inside linebackers Tyler Matakevich, L.J. Fort and rookie Matthew Thomas could all see some playing time on defense against the Falcons. As for Heyward-Bey being inactive, the Steelers decided to dress wide receiver Justin Hunter on Sunday against the Falcons.

The Steelers other four Sunday afternoon Week 5 inactives are all healthy scratches and they are quarterback Mason Rudolph, defensive end L.T. Walton, tackle Zach Banner and safety Marcus Allen.

Steelers Inactive Players

QB Mason Rudolph

S Morgan Burnett

LB Vince Williams

WR Darrius Heyward-Bey

DE L.T. Walton

T Zach Banner

S Marcus Allen

Falcons Inactive Players

CB Justin Bethel

DT Grady Jarrett

DE Derrick Shelby

OL Zac Kerin

OL Matt Gono

RB Brian Hill

CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson