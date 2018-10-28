Steelers Vs. Browns 2018 Week 8: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2018 Week 8

Cleveland Browns (2-4-1) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2-1)

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, Pa.

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: CBS (locally KDKA-TV, channel 2)

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Dan Fouts (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers -8.5

Coverage Map:

Trends:

Cleveland is 6-2 ATS in its last 8 games

Cleveland is 2-21-1 SU in its last 24 games

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Cleveland’s last 6 games

Cleveland is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games on the road

Cleveland is 4-10-1 ATS in its last 15 games on the road

Cleveland is 0-5 SU in its last 5 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 12 of Cleveland’s last 18 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Cleveland’s last 6 games on the road

Cleveland is 0-4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Cleveland’s last 12 games when playing Pittsburgh

Cleveland is 2-3-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh

Cleveland is 0-5 SU in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is 4-9 ATS in its last 13 games

Pittsburgh is 13-4-1 SU in its last 18 games

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 8 games

Pittsburgh is 1-7 ATS in its last 8 games at home

Pittsburgh is 18-7 SU in its last 25 games at home

Pittsburgh is 2-4 SU in its last 6 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games at home

Pittsburgh is 1-3-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Cleveland

Pittsburgh is 6-0-1 SU in its last 7 games when playing Cleveland

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Pittsburgh’s last 12 games when playing Cleveland

Pittsburgh is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against Cleveland

Browns Injuries:

CB E.J. Gaines (concussion) – Out

WR Rashard Higgins (knee) – Out

LB Joe Schobert (hamstring) – Out

WR Da’Mari Scott (shoulder) – Out

S Damarious Randall (groin, ankle) – Questionable

C J.C. Tretter (ankle) – Questionable

Steelers Injuries

T Marcus Gilbert (knee) – Out

Weather:







Game Release:

Game Capsule: