Steelers Vs. Browns 2018 Week 8: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2018 Week 8
Cleveland Browns (2-4-1) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2-1)
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET
Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, Pa.
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: CBS (locally KDKA-TV, channel 2)
Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Dan Fouts (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers -8.5
Coverage Map:
Trends:
Cleveland is 6-2 ATS in its last 8 games
Cleveland is 2-21-1 SU in its last 24 games
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Cleveland’s last 6 games
Cleveland is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games on the road
Cleveland is 4-10-1 ATS in its last 15 games on the road
Cleveland is 0-5 SU in its last 5 games on the road
The total has gone OVER in 12 of Cleveland’s last 18 games on the road
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Cleveland’s last 6 games on the road
Cleveland is 0-4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh
The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Cleveland’s last 12 games when playing Pittsburgh
Cleveland is 2-3-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh
Cleveland is 0-5 SU in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is 4-9 ATS in its last 13 games
Pittsburgh is 13-4-1 SU in its last 18 games
The total has gone OVER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 8 games
Pittsburgh is 1-7 ATS in its last 8 games at home
Pittsburgh is 18-7 SU in its last 25 games at home
Pittsburgh is 2-4 SU in its last 6 games at home
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games at home
Pittsburgh is 1-3-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Cleveland
Pittsburgh is 6-0-1 SU in its last 7 games when playing Cleveland
The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Pittsburgh’s last 12 games when playing Cleveland
Pittsburgh is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against Cleveland
Browns Injuries:
CB E.J. Gaines (concussion) – Out
WR Rashard Higgins (knee) – Out
LB Joe Schobert (hamstring) – Out
WR Da’Mari Scott (shoulder) – Out
S Damarious Randall (groin, ankle) – Questionable
C J.C. Tretter (ankle) – Questionable
Steelers Injuries
T Marcus Gilbert (knee) – Out
Weather:
Game Release:Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns (Oct. 28) Release
Game Capsule:Week 8 Capsules-pages-9