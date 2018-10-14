Steelers Vs. Bengals: Inactives For Week 6

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of seven players who will be inactive for their Week 6 Sunday afternoon road game against the Cincinnati Bengals and as expected, it includes the names of the two players who ended the week listed as out on the team’s Friday injury report and the other player who ended the week listed as doubtful.

Inactive Sunday afternoon against the Bengals after ending the week listed as out on the Steelers injury report are safety Morgan Burnett (groin) and wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey (ankle). Inside linebacker L.J. Fort (ankle) is also inactive on Sunday due to an injury that resulted in him ending the week with a doubtful game status designation.

This now makes four games in a row that Burnett has missed with a groin injury and he’ll be replaced in the Steelers starting lineup once again by rookie safety Terrell Edmunds, who battled through a calf injury this week. This will also mark the second consecutive game that Heyward-Bey has missed with his ankle injury and he’ll be replaced on the game day list of active players Sunday by fellow wide receiver Justin Hunter once again.

Fort is inactive Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati due to an ankle injury he suffered during the first half of the Steelers home game last Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. While Fort is out this week, the Steelers will have starting inside linebacker Vince Williams back from his one-game absence on Sunday in Cincinnati, however. Williams was inactive last Sunday because of a hamstring injury.

The Steelers other four Sunday afternoon Week 6 inactives are all healthy scratches and they are quarterback Mason Rudolph, defensive end L.T. Walton, tackle Zach Banner and safety Marcus Allen.

Steelers Inactive Players

QB Mason Rudolph

S Morgan Burnett

LB L.J. Fort

WR Darrius Heyward-Bey

DE L.T. Walton

T Zach Banner

S Marcus Allen

Bengals Inactive Players

TE Tyler Kroft

RB Giovani Bernard

C Billy Price

DT Adolphus Washington

T Cedric Ogbuehi

WR John Ross

WR Auden Tate