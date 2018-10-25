Steelers Thursday Injury Report Week 8: Gilbert Still Sidelined; Burnett, Fort Both Full Participants Again

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their second injury report of Week 8 ahead of their Sunday home game against the Cleveland Browns and the Thursday offering includes some positive news for a few of the players who are listed on it.

Not practicing on Thursday for the Steelers were guard Ramon Foster (not injury related) and tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee). Foster was just given a day off so he should be fine by Sunday. Gilbert, however, has not practiced yet this week and coming off the bye week that’s a bit concerning. If Gilbert is unable to play Sunday against the Browns backup tackle Matt Feiler might be asked to start in his place again like he did several weeks ago.

Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related) practiced fully on Thursday after being given Wednesday off. Also practicing fully on Thursday were inside linebacker L.J. Fort (ankle), wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey (ankle), tight end Xavier Grimble (concussion), and safety Morgan Burnett (groin).

Grimble and Heyward-Bey were listed as limited practice participants on the team’s Wednesday injury report so it appears both are moving in the right direction. Heyward-Bey has missed the Steelers last two games with his ankle injury.

With Fort and Burnett both practicing fully again on Thursday it appears both should be able to return to action Sunday against the Browns. Burnett hasn’t played since Week 2 while Fort missed the Steelers pre-bye week game with his ankle injury. Burnett, however, isn’t expected to start Sunday against the Browns if he’s active. Instead, rookie safety Terrell Edmunds is expected to continue starting at strong safety with Burnett likely to only see dime package snaps.