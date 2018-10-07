Steelers Seemingly Got Through Win Over Falcons Healthy

Not only did the Pittsburgh Steelers win their first home game of 2018 on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, it appears as though the team made it out of the contest relatively healthy as well.

“Not a lot to speak of in terms of injury,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said during his post game press conference. “I’m sure there’ll be bumps and bruises, I’ll have more information for you guys on Tuesday in that regard.”

While Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey and defensive lineman Cameron Heyward both left Sunday’s game with injuries in the fourth quarter, neither are expected to miss any time. Pouncey, by the way, was clearly poked in the eye in the fourth quarter.

Missing Sundays game against the Falcons because of injuries were safety Morgan Burnett (groin), wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey (ankle) and inside linebacker Vince Williams (hamstring).

Tomlin will address the media again on Tuesday and update the health of his team at that time.