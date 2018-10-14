Steelers Seemingly Exit Sunday Win Over Bengals Without Suffering Any Significant Injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers registered an exciting 28-21 road win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday and it also appears as though the team got out of the contest and into their bye week fairly healthy.
“Don’t have a lot on the injuries. I’m sure there’s some bumps and bruises associated with play,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said during his post game press conference.
While the Steelers had several players such as cornerback Joe Haden, outside linebacker T.J. Watt, safety Sean Davis and wide receiver Antonio Brown leave at various points during Sunday’s game with minor injuries, all returned to action to finish the contest.
Three Steelers players, wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey (ankle), inside linebacker L.J. Fort (ankle) and safety Morgan Burnett (groin), all missed Sunday’s game because of injuries. The hope is that all three will be able to return after the team’s Week 7 bye. Heyward-Bey has missed the Steelers last two games while Burnett has been sidelined since Week 2. of the season.
The Bengals lost numerous players to injuries during Sunday’s game and that list includes linebacker Nick Vigil, cornerback Darqueze Dennard and safety Shawn Williams, just to name a few.