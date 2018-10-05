Steelers Friday Injury Report Week 5: Williams, Heyward-Bey, Burnett End Week As Doubtful

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released what will likely be their final injury report of Week 5 and the Friday offering shows that three players are unlikely to suit out for the team’s Sunday home game against the Atlanta Falcons.

After not practicing again on Friday, the Steelers have listed safety Morgan Burnett (groin), inside linebacker Vince Williams (hamstring), and wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey (ankle) as doubtful for team’s Sunday game against the Falcons. Williams and Heyward-Bey were both injured during the team’s Sunday night home loss to the Baltimore Ravens while Burnett has missed the last two games with his groin injury.

With Burnett out again, rookie safety Terrell Edmunds will more than likely start his place just as he has the last few weeks. With Williams likely to miss Sunday’s game, the Steelers are expected to let L.J. Fort play quite extensively in his place with backups Tyler Matakevich and rookie Matthew Thomas also potentially seeing some playing time as well.

Practicing fully on Friday for the Steelers were kicker Chris Boswell (left foot), cornerback Joe Haden (not injury related), cornerback Mike Hilton (elbow), center Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), guard Ramon Foster (not injury related), and tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee) and none of those players received game status designations to close out the week.

Gilbert and Foster, by the way, had both been added to the team’s injury report on Thursday after sitting out practice. Boswell started the week off on the injury report after having his foot stepped on during the team’s Wednesday practice.

Hilton will return to action Sunday against the Falcons after missing the team’s game against the Ravens with a hyperextended elbow.