Stats Of The Weird: Steelers Vs Falcons

Not sure I expected this type of outcome. But happy to see it. Let’s get weird on an exciting Sunday.

– I know these two teams haven’t played a lot (this was the 17th career meeting) but this is the second time ever the Pittsburgh Steelers put up a 40 burger on the Atlanta Falcons. The other? Just over 25 years ago, a 45-17 victory in 1993 on Monday Night Football.

– In franchise history, the Steelers are now 23-0 when putting up 40+ points at home (in the regular season). They’re now 20-0 since the NFL merger. Seven of those games have come since 2014.

– Outstanding day fro James Conner. 110 yards rushing, two rushing scores, and 75 yards receiving. He joins Franco Harris as the only two players in Steelers’ history to achieve that, who did so in 1979 against the Cleveland Browns.

Last back in the NFL to do that? Zeke Elliott in November of 2016, almost two years ago.

– As you probably saw on the broadcast, Antonio Brown’s pair of TDs today moves him into 2nd place on the Steelers’ all-time list, passing up John Stallworth. Now with 64, Browns needs 22 to break Hines Ward’s record.

– Ben Roethlisberger had just 29 attempts today. Last time he had fewer? October 22nd of last year in a 29-14 win over the Bengals. He did throw exactly 29 against the Houston Texans late last year. A nice change considering he was on track to shatter the record for attempts in a season.

– T.J. Watt has 13 sacks in 20 games. That’s .65 per game. Very early in his career, of course, but that’s a better average than James Harrison (.45), Jason Gildon (.48), Joey Porter (.49), Keith Willis (.47), and LaMarr Woodley (.61). Those are the top five sack leaders in Steelers’ history.

Of all players with at least 10 sacks in their Pittsburgh career, only Kevin Greene (.74) outpaces him.

– One last-second Watt stat. He now has a pair of three sack games over his first two seasons. He’s the first Steeler in NFL history to do so.

The last several NFL players to do that? Some good company to keep.

Vic Beasley

Von Miller

Justin Houston

Clay Matthews

And oh yeah – big brother, J.J. Watt.

– Steelers brought down Matt Ryan six times today. Since sacks became an official stat, this marks only the 2nd time they’ve had 6+ sacks in two of their first five games. 1983 was the other, a win over the Houston Oilers and loss to the Denver Broncos.

– Pittsburgh entered today 28th in the league on 3rd down. They finished today 9/12, 75%.