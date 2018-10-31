UPDATED: Jaguars Sign Former Steelers QB Landry Jones

It appears as though former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Landry Jones has finally found a new home.

According to Adam Schefter on Wednesday, the Jones is expected to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars soon to serve as insurance due to some injury concerns related to starting quarterback Blake Bortles.

Jaguars expected to sign former Steelers’ QB Landry Jones as insurance due to some concern about QB Blake Bortles’ health following last Sunday’s game in London, per source. Bortles still is expected to play in Week 10 at Indianapolis, as of now. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2018

Currently, the Jaguars are only carrying two quarterbacks on their 53-man roster as Cody Kessler is the backup behind Bortles, who hasn’t played well so far this season. According to Schefter, Bortles is currently expected to play in Week 10 against the Indianapolis Colts after suffering an unspecified injury during his team’s Sunday game in London against the Philadelphia Eagles.

As for Jones, who has had a few tryouts with other NFL teams over the course of the first eight weeks of the 2018 NFL season, he was released by the Steelers after the preseason ended. He was effectively beaten out for his roster spot this past offseason by fellow quarterback Joshua Dobbs, the team’s fourth-round draft pick in 2017. The Steelers also obviously kept rookie quarterback Mason Rudolph, their first of two third-round draft picks this year, in lieu of Jones as well.

In his five seasons with the Steelers, Jones completed 108 of his 169 total pass attempts for 1310 yards with 8 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He was 3-2 in the 5 games that he officially started with the Steelers after being originally selected by Pittsburgh in the fourth-round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma.

The Steelers will play the Jaguars in Week 11 in Jacksonville.

