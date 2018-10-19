Report: Browns Trade RB Carlos Hyde To Jaguars For 5th-Round Pick

The Cleveland Browns made extensive changes to their offensive skill positions this offseason, among the first of which was to add veteran running back Carlos Hyde to the mix. The fifth-year running back has been the team’s primary ballcarrier up to this point in the season, but has only averaged 3.4 yards per carry, despite having five rushing touchdowns.

But the team also signed Duke Johnson to a contract extension, and drafted Nick Chubb early in the second around, and both running backs have been playing well. With the Jacksonville Jaguars in need of a back with Leonard Fournette currently sidelined with an injury, the Browns were able to trade Hyde to them in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick.

The #Jaguars are trading a fifth-round pick to the #Browns for Carlos Hyde, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 19, 2018

Hyde had up-and-down success with the San Francisco 49ers during his first four seasons in the league, a tenure often bogged down by injury. His most successful season was in 2016, despite missing three games, during which he rushed for 988 yards at 4.6 yards per carry. He had six rushing touchdowns and another three receiving touchdowns, though he did fumble five times, losing three.

Through six games with the Browns, he rushed for a total of 382 yards on 114 carries. His numbers have dipped over the past two games especially, just 97 yards on 31 carries and no touchdowns. With his departure, Chubb will likely become the featured back, with Johnson getting some much-deserved added playing time.

Chubb has only gotten 16 carries on the season, but he has made them count, rushing for 173 yards with two touchdowns. Most of that admittedly has come in just one game, during which he had three carries for 105 yards and both touchdowns, including a 63-yard run. He had just six carries in the past two weeks for 27 yards.

As for Johnson, he has rushed for 111 yards on just 19 carries, averaging nearly six yards per. He also has 14 receptions for 164 yards. He has been highly productive on limited touches, a theme of his career so far. He had his best year in 2017, rushing for 348 yards on 82 carries for four touchdowns and adding another three receiving touchdowns with 694 yards on 74 catches.

In Week One against the Steelers, Hyde rushed for just 68 yards on 22 carries, but did score a one-yard touchdown. Pittsburgh will see him again when they face the Jaguars In Week 11 on November 18 in Jacksonville.