Ravens Wednesday Injury Report Week 9: Three Starting Offensive Linemen Sit Out Practice

The Baltimore Ravens enter their Week 9 home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers as a banged up team as evidence by their first injury report that they released Wednesday afternoon.

Not practicing for the Ravens on Wednesday were guard Bradley Bozeman (calf), cornerback Brandon Carr (not injury related), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (thigh), tackle James Hurst (back), safety Tony Jefferson (hamstring), guard Alex Lewis (neck), linebacker C.J. Mosley (thigh), tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), and linebacker Tim Williams (ankle).

Of those nine players, three are starting offensive linemen in Hurst, Lewis and Stanley and the first two were inactive this past Sunday in the Ravens loss to the Carolina Panthers. Stanley, by the way, suffered his injury during that game.

Against the Panthers, the Ravens were forced to start backup offensive linemen Hroniss Grasu and Orlando Brown Jr. at left guard and right tackle, respectively, with Lewis and Hurst out injured.

Humphrey, Jefferson and Mosley are also starters on defense. Humphrey missed the Ravens game against the Panthers with his injury so it will be worth watching his status closely the remainder of the week.

Limited for the Ravens on Wednesday was starting running back Alex Collins (foot). The Ravens did trade for running back Ty Montgomery on Tuesday and he’s likely to serve as a backup on Sunday against the Steelers along with fellow Baltimore running back Javorius Allen.