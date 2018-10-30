Post-Trade Deadline Tweet Offers Some Context On 2015 First-Round Draft Picks

Are you over the Pittsburgh Steelers not trading for a cornerback by the Tuesday afternoon deadline? Hopefully most of you are and so I thought now would be a great time to discuss some things related to the first-round of the 2015 NFL Draft as a result of one player from that list being dealt on Tuesday.

Thanks to a Tuesday afternoon tweet by Andrew Siciliano of the NFL Network, we can now see that 11 of the 32 players selected in the first-round of the 2015 NFL Draft have either now been released or traded by their original team.

On Tuesday, defensive end Dante Fowler had his name added to that list as the Jacksonville Jaguars traded him to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a third-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft and a fifth-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Last week, we also saw the name of wide receiver Amari Cooper added to that list thanks to the Oakland Raiders trading him to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Below is a quick table that features a recap of all 32 players selected in the first-round of the 2015 NFL Draft in addition to a quick note on each as it relates to their current statuses.

Pick # Team Drafted By Current Team Player Pos. Current Status 1 Buccaneers Buccaneers Jameis Winston QB Backup as of this week 2 Titans Titans Marcus Mariota QB Has had better stats of seasons 3 Jaguars Rams Dante Fowler DE Traded to Rams Tuesday with 14 career sacks & no 5th-year option 4 Raiders Cowboys Amari Cooper WR Traded to Cowboys a few weeks ago 5 Redskins Redskins Brandon Scherff T Pro Bowler & 5th-year option picked up 6 Jets Jets Leonard Williams DE 15 career sacks & 5th-year option picked up 7 Bears Bears Kevin White WR Injured a lot & 24 receptions for career 8 Falcons Falcons Vic Beasley DE Good pass rusher 9 Giants Jaguars Ereck Flowers T Huge disappointment 10 Rams Rams Todd Gurley RB Stud RB 11 Vikings Vikings Trae Waynes CB 6 INTs to date & 5th-year option picked up 12 Browns Patriots Danny Shelton DT Bit player with Pats and 5th-year option declined 13 Saints Saints Andrus Peat T 37 starts to date & 5th-year option picked up 14 Dolphins Dolphins DeVante Parker WR Disappointing overall & likely not seeing 5th-year option 15 Chargers Chargers Melvin Gordon RB Good RB & 5th-year option picked up 16 Texans Texans Kevin Johnson CB On IR with 18 career starts and 1 INT 17 49ers 49ers Arik Armstead DE 8 career sacks and 5th-year option picked up 18 Chiefs Rams Marcus Peters CB 20 career INTs to date & 5th-year option picked up 19 Browns Chiefs Cameron Erving C Traded to Chiefs and 5th-year option declined 20 Eagles Eagles Nelson Agholor WR No.2 WR type had 5th-year option picked up 21 Bengals Bengals Cedric Ogbuehi OT Backup and 5th-year option not picked up 22 Steelers Steelers Bud Dupree OLB 31 career starts with 16.5 sacks & had 5th-year option picked up 23 Broncos Broncos Shane Ray DE 14 career sacks & 5th-year option declined 24 Cardinals Cardinals D. J. Humphries OT Only 18 starts to date but had 5th-year option picked up 25 Panthers Panthers Shaq Thompson OLB Not a star but consistent &had 5th-year option picked up 26 Ravens Browns Breshad Perriman WR Huge bust with Ravens now with Browns 27 Cowboys Cowboys Byron Jones CB 2 career INTs to date but had 5th-year option picked up 28 Lions Lions Laken Tomlinson G Traded to 49ers but 5th-year option declined 29 Colts Patriots Phillip Dorsett WR Bit player with Pats & 5th-year option declined 30 Packers Browns Damarious Randall S Traded to Browns 31 Saints Dolphins Stephone Anthony LB Traded to Miami & now a backup 32 Patriots Patriots Malcom Brown DT Bit player with Pats & 5th-year option declined

While I’ve never been a big fan of Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree since he entered the league in 2015 as the 22nd overall selection, his current status midway through the 2018 regular season certainly makes him look quite a bit better than most of the 10 players who were selected after he was in the first-round. In fact, only Cowboys defensive back Byron Jones looks to be maybe a player drafted after Dupree was that a Steelers fan would probably want starting in Pittsburgh right now.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert has certainly received a lot of flack for the drafting of Dupree over the years and based on how the Kentucky product played in his first three seasons in the NFL, that’s understandable. However, while Dupree is far from being a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl type player, at least he’s still starting and somewhat contributing on defense. In fact, Dupree’s Sunday showing against the Browns wasn’t very bad at all and included him forcing a hold on him in the end zone for a safety.

Surprisingly, Dupree enters Week 9 of the 2018 regular season as the Steelers team-leader in total quarterback pressures with 26, according to Pro Football Focus, and that ties him for 29th overall league-wide. Sure, his pass rushing efforts still aren’t very pretty most of the time, but at least he’s getting some quarterback pressure now more consistently now that he’s lining up on the right side, even though that’s a very subjective and disputable stat.

When you look at where Dupree is now compared to the the 10 players selected immediately after him in the 2015 NFL Draft, are you still overly disappointed with the Steelers picking him where they did? Sure, I know most of you think the Steelers should have traded up for either Trae Waynes or Marcus Peters that year, but it just didn’t happen. Also, could you really see the Steelers trading up for a player such as Peters and his background at that time? As good as he was upon entering the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs tired of his act quickly and shipped him off to the Rams this past March.

Below is a quick recap of the players drafted 33rd to 50th overall in 2015. How many of them would you rather have than Dupree right now?

