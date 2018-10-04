Film Room: Special Teams The Only Thing To Smile About Sunday

Yup, we’re talking about special teams again. Because if there was any positive from Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens, it’s special teams.

In today’s weekly talk to the tape, we’re breaking down three solid plays the Steelers made. We’re examining how close the team came to a blocked punt – my favorite plays to examine – and two excellent kickoff coverages. How Danny Smith (side note: Danny Smith forever), uses stunts and twists to confused blocking schemes in both areas and get his guys free to rush and cover.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. Thanks for watching. One other side note: there is a train that pops up around the 8:45 mark. So if you have earbuds in, maybe turn the volume down just a tad.