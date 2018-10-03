Falcons Wednesday Injury Report Week 5: Freeman, Beasley, Sanu All Limited In Practice

The Atlanta Falcons will play the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday afternoon at Heinz Field and their first injury report of week that was released on Wednesday includes the names of nine players.

Not practicing on Wednesday for the Falcons were defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (ankle/knee), cornerback Justin Bethel (knee), and wide receiver Julio Jones (hand/ankle). Jarrett, by the way, has already been ruled out for the Sunday game against the Steelers while Bethel missed the Falcons Week 4 game with his injury.

Limited in practice for the Falcons on Wednesday were running back Tevin Coleman (shin), running back Devonta Freeman (knee), linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (ankle), wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (hip), defensive end Vic Beasley (ankle), and defensive end Derrick Shelby (groin).

Of those six limited players for the Falcons, Freeman, Sanu and Beasley are the ones to watch closely as the week progresses. Freeman has missed the last three games with his knee injury and it’s unclear if he’ll be ready to return to action Sunday against the Steelers. Beasley and Sanu, on the other hand, were both injured this past Sunday in the Falcons loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I’m in-tune with my body and myself, so I know when I can be me,” Freeman told reporters Wednesday, according to Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com. “Just getting back out there when I’m comfortable enough. I think right now, I’m comfortable enough to get out there. I feel good. I feel explosive. I’m ready to run.”