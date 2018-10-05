Falcons Friday Injury Report Week 5: Three Players Listed As Out For Sunday

The Atlanta Falcons have now released what will more than likely be their final injury report of Week 5 ahead of their Sunday afternoon game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field and the Friday offering shows that three players have officially been ruled out for that contest.

After not practicing again on Friday the Falcons listed defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (ankle/knee) and cornerback Justin Bethal (knee) as out for the team’s Sunday road game against the Steelers. Also listed as out for Sunday is defensive end Derrick Shelby (groin), who was listed as being limited in practice all three days this week.

Jarrett missing the Sunday game against the Steelers will likely result in backup defensive tackle Jack Crawford needing to start in his place.

None of other players listed on the Falcons Friday injury report, linebacker Vic Beasley (ankle), running back Tevin Coleman (shin), running back Devonte Freeman (knee), linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (ankle), wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (hip), and wide receiver Julio Jones (hand/ankle) received game status designations entering the weekend. It’s worth noting, however, that of those six players, Beasley and Jones are both listed as being limited again during the team’s Friday practice.

As expected, the Falcons will have Freeman back Sunday afternoon against the Steelers. The Atlanta starting running back has missed the team’s last three games with a knee injury.