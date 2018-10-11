Eagles Vs. Giants Week 6 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Week 6 of the 2018 NFL regular season will get underway shortly with a game between the Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) and the New York Giants (1-4) and as usual, I look forward to sitting back and watching it.

The Eagles are coming off of back-to-back losses to the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings while the Giants are coming off of back-to-back losses to the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers. This game will feature Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley, who already has 582 total yards from scrimmage on the season.

Below are the inactive lists for tonight’s game between the Eagles and Giants in addition to the official league game capsule preview. At the time of this post the Eagles are 2.5 road favorites, according to MyBookie.ag.

As usual, feel free to discuss this contest in the comments below. Throughout the game, I will add some video highlights to the body of this post as well.

Eagles Inactives:

LB D.J. Alexander

LB Nate Gerry

S Corey Graham

OT Jordan Mailata

DT Haloti Ngata

OT Matt Pryor

RB Darren Sproles

Giants Inactives:

TE Evan Engram

WR Russell Shepard

QB Kyle Lauletta

TE Rhett Ellison

S Kamrin Moore

C Evan Brown

DT John Jenkins