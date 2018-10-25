Dolphins Vs. Texans Week 8 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Week 8 of the 2018 NFL regular season will get underway shortly with a game between the Miami Dolphins (4-3) and the Houston Texans (4-3) and as usual, I look forward to sitting back and watching it.

The Dolphins have lost three of their last four games after starting the season 3-0. As for the Texans, they have won their last four games after starting the season 0-3 and they’re now in prime position to win the AFC South division at this point.

The result of tonight’s game could be a key one in the AFC when it comes to seeding and playoff spots later in the season. The Dolphins will be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill once again so that means Brock Osweiler will start Thursday night against the Texans, a team he played for in 2016.

Below are the inactive lists for tonight’s game between the Dolphins and Texans in addition to the official league game capsule preview. At the time of this post the Texans are 7.5 home favorites, according to MyBookie.ag.

As usual, feel free to discuss this contest in the comments below.

Dolphins Inactives:

WR Kenny Stills

QB Ryan Tannehill

CB Torry McTyler

DE Cameron Malveaux

OT Sam Young

TE A.J. Derby

DE Charles Harris

Texans Inactives:

CB Aaron Colvin

WR Keke Coutee

G Zach Fulton

TE Ryan Griffin

S Andre Hal

LB Brian Peters

CB Shareece Wright