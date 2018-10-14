Despite Loss, CB Dre Kirkpatrick Says Bengals Are Still Better Than The Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers proved Sunday afternoon they’re the better team. Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick still believes they’re the better team.

That’s what said via this tweet from ESPN’s Katherine Terrell.

Dre Kirkpatrick said "We're better than them. They ain't better than us. Period. They ain't better than us; we're better than them. But they won, so—my hat's off to them. I'm gonna be a team player…they went out there and they fought. They got the win; we got the loss." — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) October 14, 2018

Kirkpatrick in part, says: “We’re better than them. They ain’t better than us. Period.”

Bengals gonna Bungle.

History sure says otherwise. As the CBS broadcast noted, the Bengals haven’t won at home versus the Steelers since 2013, six straight losses if you include playoffs. And why Pittsburgh has dominated this series for virtually the entire Ben Roethlisberger era. In his career, he now moves to 26-4-1 when playing in Ohio, an absurd stat for any quarterback anywhere, much less one who doesn’t play any home games there.

The Bengals have talent. It’s wrong to think otherwise and they have a competitive team this year. But repeatedly, today included, they crumble when it counts the most. Pittsburgh does the opposite. Rise to the moment, make the play, walk off the field winners.

After the game, Vontaze Burfict was openly critical of the defense’s final call, Cover 0 that led Antonio Brown run into the end zone and win the game.

lol #Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict questioning zero coverage call on ABs TD #Steelers pic.twitter.com/MY1aSuFBNK — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) October 14, 2018

“Cover Zero at the end…why?” Burfict says before seeming to reference something about the defense not practicing it.

None of this is a new story for when the Bengals lost to Pittsburgh. They’re kid brother. Always the bridesmaid, never the bride. Taking home the silver medal.

Odds are, that will change one day. But not this day. And not likely until Roethlisberger has retired. Which based on how well the offensive line is protecting him, might not be for a long time.