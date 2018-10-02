Bostic, Davis, Heyward-Bey Fined For Actions In Steelers MNF Game Against Buccaneers

While it took some time to surface, we now know that three Pittsburgh Steelers players were apparently fined for their respective actions in the team’s Week 3 Monday night win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Steelers safety Sean Davis was fined $20,054 last week for roughing Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in the second quarter of the Monday night game in Tampa. Additionally, Steelers linebacker Jon Bostic was fined $10,026 for his late hit on Fitzpatrick in the first quarter at the end of a quarterback scramble, according to Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

A couple fines for #Steelers players in their MNF game vs. #Bucs: Sean Davis $20,054 for roughing the passer and Darrius Heyward-Bey $26,739 for unsportsmanlike conduct (verbal abuse of officials). — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 2, 2018

From Tampa game: Jon Bostic was fined $10,026 for his hit on Ryan Fitzpatrick. Sean Davis was fined $20,054 for his roughing the passer penalty. Gerald MCoy and Jason Pierre Paul were not fined for their roughing penalties. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) October 3, 2018

Additionally, Steelers wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey was reportedly fined $26,739 for his unsportsmanlike conduct (verbal abuse of officials) penalty that he incurred after first being flagged for an illegal shift during a fourth quarter punt in that same game.

You can see gifs of both infractions below. Additionally, it should be pointed out that Davis was also penalized earlier in the second quarter for unnecessary roughness for hitting Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans out of bounds.

Also flagged for roughing the passer in that Monday night game were Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt, and Buccaneers defensive linemen Jason Pierre-Paul and Gerald McCoy. McCoy and Pierre Paul were not fined and it doesn’t appear as though Tuitt was either.