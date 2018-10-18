Broncos Vs. Cardinals Week 7 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Week 7 of the 2018 NFL regular season will get underway shortly with a game between the Denver Broncos (2-3) and the Arizona Cardinals (1-5) and as usual, I look forward to sitting back and watching it.
The Broncos have lost their last four games after starting the season 2-0. As for the Cardinals, they lost last week to the Minnesota Vikings. They will be led Thursday night by rookie quarterback Josh Rosen.
Below are the inactive lists for tonight’s game between the Broncos and Cardinals in addition to the official league game capsule preview. At the time of this post the Broncos are 1.5 road favorites, according to MyBookie.ag.
Below are the inactive lists for tonight's game between the Broncos and Cardinals in addition to the official league game capsule preview. At the time of this post the Broncos are 1.5 road favorites, according to MyBookie.ag.
Cardinals Inactives:
QB Sam Bradford
RB T.J. Logan
CB Deatrick Nichols
S Tre Boston
OL Jeremy Vujnovich
G Mike Iupati
DE Ifeadi Odenigbo
Broncos Inactives:
RT Jared Veldheer
RG Ron Leary
CB Adam Jones
OLB Shane Ray
S Dymonte Thomas
QB Kevin Hogan
LB Alexander Johnson