Broncos Vs. Cardinals Week 7 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Week 7 of the 2018 NFL regular season will get underway shortly with a game between the Denver Broncos (2-3) and the Arizona Cardinals (1-5) and as usual, I look forward to sitting back and watching it.

The Broncos have lost their last four games after starting the season 2-0. As for the Cardinals, they lost last week to the Minnesota Vikings. They will be led Thursday night by rookie quarterback Josh Rosen.

Below are the inactive lists for tonight’s game between the Broncos and Cardinals in addition to the official league game capsule preview. At the time of this post the Broncos are 1.5 road favorites, according to MyBookie.ag.

As usual, feel free to discuss this contest in the comments below. Throughout the game, I will add some video highlights to the body of this post as well. Enjoy your football evening and thanks for stopping by the site.

Manny TD pass pic.twitter.com/6n9IhyNXTN — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) October 19, 2018

Cardinals Inactives:

QB Sam Bradford

RB T.J. Logan

CB Deatrick Nichols

S Tre Boston

OL Jeremy Vujnovich

G Mike Iupati

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

Broncos Inactives:

RT Jared Veldheer

RG Ron Leary

CB Adam Jones

OLB Shane Ray

S Dymonte Thomas

QB Kevin Hogan

LB Alexander Johnson