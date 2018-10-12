Bengals Friday Injury Report Week 6: Three Ruled Out For Sunday, Three Questionable

The Cincinnati Bengals have now released what will more than likely be their final injury report of Week 6 ahead of their Sunday afternoon home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Friday offering shows that three offensive players have now officially been ruled out for that contest.

After failing to practice again on Friday, the Bengals listed running back Giovani Bernard (knee), tight end Tyler Kroft (foot) and center Billy Price (foot) all as out for Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

Kroft has been the Bengals starting tight end since the team lost Tyler Eifert for the remainder of the season due to injuries a few weeks ago. Bernard and Price have missed previous games with their injuries.

After being limited again in practice on Friday, the Bengals listed cornerback William Jackson (knee), tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (wrist) and wide receiver John Ross (groin) all as questionable for Sunday on the team’s injury report.

Ross missed last week with his groin injury. As for Jackson, a starting cornerback, him not being able to play Sunday for the Bengals would be a huge development and an obvious advantage for the Steelers.

Guard Clint Boling (hip), linebacker Preston Brown (ankle), defensive end Michael Johnson (knee), and defensive end Carl Lawson (ankle) all practiced fully again on Friday and none of the four received a game status designation. That means all four should play Sunday against the Steelers after missing some practice time this past week.