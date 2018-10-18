As Willie Snead Prepares To Face Old Team, He Says Last Year In NOLA Left ‘Bitter Taste’

The Baltimore Ravens are 4-2 on the season, tied for the best record in the AFC North, and the second-best record in the AFC after the Kansas City Chiefs were taken down by the New England Patriots in primetime this week. Their next meeting will be at home against the 4-1 New Orleans Saints.

While the Ravens might own the homefield advantage, the Saints have had an extra week to prepare. And in case you missed it, they haven’t needed much in the way of advantages so far. They are averaging 36 point per game, the most in the league, though their defense has also surrendered 28 points per game, toward the bottom of the NFL.

As it long has been, the focus for the Saints is quarterback Drew Brees, who recently broke the NFL record for the most passing yards in NFL history. Oh, and by the way, the next touchdown that he throws will be his 500th. He already has 11 on the season, and he hasn’t thrown a single interception yet.

If he had his way, however, he would still be throwing the ball around to Willie Snead, who had success early in his career as a slot option before an injury resulted in him getting lost in the shuffle last year. As a restricted free agent, the Ravens signed him to an offer sheet that New Orleans did not match.

Snead spoke to reporters during the week heading into the game facing his old team, during which he said that he “absolutely [did] not” think a year ago that he would be in a different uniform today. “I think it’s still just shocking”, he said. “I think it’s not going to really hit everybody until kickoff goes on Sunday”.

On the season, he has been effective so far for his new offense, and quarterback Joe Flacco. Despite behind the third option at wide receiver behind John Brown and Michael Crabtree—and the fact that all three of them were on other teams last year—the passing game in Baltimore has actually been generally successful.

That includes Snead’s contributions, to the tune of 30 receptions for 313 receiving yards and one touchdown, which came in the season opener. I’m sure he would love to get his second touchdown of the year against his former team.

His final year in New Orleans was truly a series of unfortunate events that included an accident, a suspension, multiple injuries, and ultimately just eight catches for 92 yards. He said that the experience left a “bitter taste” in his mouth and that, during the free agency process, he “wanted to go somewhere [he] was wanted”.

The Saints are doing fine without him, however, and the Ravens are enjoying having him, so it seems to have worked out for the best on both ends.