2018 NFL Week 7 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way.
|Week 7 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|David Todd
|Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals 8:25 PM ET (THUR)
|Cardinals +1.5
|Broncos -1.5
|Cardinals +1.5
|Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers 9:30 AM ET (SUN)
|Chargers -7
|Titans +7
|Chargers -7
|New England Patriots at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bears +3.5
|Patriots -3.5
|Patriots -3.5
|Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Buccaneers -3.5
|Buccaneers -3.5
|Browns +3.5
|Detroit Lions at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Dolphins +3
|Lions -3
|Dolphins +3
|Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Eagles -5
|Panthers +5
|Eagles -5
|Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Colts -7.5
|Colts -7.5
|Bills +7.5
|Minnesota Vikings at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jets +4
|Vikings -4
|Vikings -4
|Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jaguars -5
|Jaguars -5
|Texans +5
|New Orleans Saints at Baltimore Ravens 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Ravens -2
|Saints +2
|Saints +2
|Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Redskins -1.5
|Redskins -1.5
|Redskins -1.5
|Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|49ers +9.5
|Rams -9.5
|Rams -9.5
|Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Chiefs -7
|Chiefs -7
|Chiefs -7
|New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Falcons -5
|Giants +5
|Falcons -5
|Week 6 Results
|9-5-1
|10-4-1
|2018 Results
|47-42-4
|43-46-4