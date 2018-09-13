Watch: T.J. Watt Puts On A Show Vs Browns

I know we’ve talked plenty about T.J. Watt this week. But it’s a performance worth mentioning over and over. He was the best player on the field Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, for either side. That, despite not playing a single snap in the preseason and missing nearly all of training camp with a hamstring injury.

With the All-22 in our hands, we’re back with our weekly videos breaking down an important aspect of the week before. Sometimes that’s a scheme, a play, or player. Today, we turn our attention towards Watt. We’re breaking down his pass rushing, his run defense (equally as strong, as the video shows), and his overtime field goal block to keep the game tied.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below.