Watch: How The Steelers Defense Lost Before The Ball Was Snapped

Whatever happened to predictability? The milkman, paper boy, evening T.V.

Predictability is great if you’re John Stamos on Full House. It’s a lot worse if you’re Keith Butler coaching this Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense.

I know we just wrote about the issues they’ve had in being predictable. Unfortunately, they weren’t isolated incidents. While the players had their own share of struggles throughout the game, and plenty of blame falls on them, there were too many times where Butler’s call screwed the Steelers before the ball was even snapped.

We’re looking at two plays today with emphasis on the second. How the Kansas City Chiefs used what they saw on Travis Kelce’s second touchdown to set up a 31 yard completion to him later in the same quarter. On the latter, the Steelers lost before the snap. Again, it’s the Chiefs knowing how the Steelers will respond and the defense not making any change.

Hold your nose. This is a rough one.