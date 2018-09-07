The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Week 1 Game, Bell AWOL, Corry Interview, Season Predictions, Picks & More

Season 9, Episode 19 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, David Todd and I get right to updating the latest of Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell as he remains away from the team ahead of their Week 1 game against the Cleveland Browns. We address what several Steelers offensive linemen said this past week about Bell remaining away, what the running back’s agent had to say on Wednesday and more.

After opening the show talking about Bell extensively, I bring you an interview I did Wednesday night with former sports agent Joel Corry, who now writes and contributes for CBS Sports. With Corry’s help, I separate fact from fiction when it comes to where Bell is right now and go over his and the Steelers options at this point. You should learn a lot from Corry in this interview and as always, make sure you are following him on Twitter at @CorryJoel and reading his work online here:

David and I move forward in this show with a look at the Steelers Week 1 injury report heading into Friday. We throw out our predictions for the Week 1 Steelers inactive list and go over some other news items such as rookie safety Terrell Edmunds now expected to start Sunday against the Browns.

We give you our final preview of Sunday’s game and look ahead to the Steelers 2018 season as we throw around several over/under statistical predictions for players and the team. We let you know who we like in each division this season and if we think the Steelers can win it all in 2018.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

