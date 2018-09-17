The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Chiefs Game Recap, A.B.’s Sunday Attitude & More

Season 9, Episode 23 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Monday show, David Todd and I get right to recapping the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday Week 2 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

There certainly is a lot to get to in this show and most of it unfortunately revolves around negative play that we observed on Sunday and mostly on the defensive side of the football.

After some small talk about the Steelers Sunday loss to the Chiefs, David and I then begin recapping it series by series and that includes us further explaining a few key plays and situations.

We talk quite a bit about how well Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes played on Sunday and how the Steelers defense made his job easier. We also discuss how the Steelers looked like they might still win the game after tying it at 38 mid way through the third quarter.

We spend quite a bit of time talking about special team gaffs that took place in the fourth quarter and following the safety that was registered. We also discuss a few curious decisions that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made in the fourth quarter and the poor clock management displayed by the offense during their final scoring drive.

Are we worried about Steelers kicker Chris Boswell right now due to the bad start of the regular season he’s had? Are Steelers punter Jordan Berry and special teams coordinator Danny Smith safe this week? What about the actions of Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown during Sunday’s game? We discuss those topics in addition to looking at what the Steelers face schedule-wise between now and their bye week.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

