The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Chiefs Game Preview, Injury Report, Weekly Picks & More

Season 9, Episode 22 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, David Todd and I get right to the Pittsburgh Steelers injury report ahead of the team’s Friday practice. Will quarterback Ben Roethlisberger play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs? How many snaps will tight end Vance McDonald play in his 2018 debut? Additionally, are guard David DeCastro and cornerback Joe Haden big losses this weekend against the Chiefs should injuries result in both sitting the contest out? We discuss those topics at the top of this Friday show.

David and I move on to talk about if Steelers running back James Conner will be spelled a little on Sunday by backup Stevan Ridley and if offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner made a mistake by not doing that in the team’s Week 1 game against the Cleveland Browns.

We move on to start giving some of our initial thoughts on the Steelers Week 2 Sunday home game against the Chiefs. From there, David and I welcome Chiefs beat writer Adam Teicher of ESPN.com back to the show and we spend 20-plus minutes getting insight from him on this Sunday’s game. We go over both sides of the football with Adam and at the end of the interview he gives us his final score prediction. If not already doing so, make sure to follow Adam on Twitter at @adamteicher and read his work online here: http://www.espn.com/blog/kansas-city-chiefs

After our interview with Adam, David and I quickly review the Thursday night game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens. We then start closing the Friday show out as we always do and that’s with our picks of all the Week 2 games in the NFL using the spreads from mybookie.ag, our new show sponsor. If you would like to bet on Sunday’s games, we suggest using MyBookie.ag. If you sign up for a new account now and use the promo code TERRIBLE, they will match your initial deposit dollar for dollar up to $1000.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 22 of Season 9 now of The Terrible Podcast.

