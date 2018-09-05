The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Browns Week 1 Preview, Injury Report, Bell Status, Tomlin Tuesday & More

Season 9, Episode 18 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Wednesday show, David Todd and I get right to updating the status of Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell as the team waits for him to arrive to sign his franchise tag. We go over all the options the Steelers have this week with Bell and discuss if he’ll be in uniform Sunday against the Cleveland Browns and how much he’ll play if that ultimately happens.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had quite a bit to say Tuesday afternoon during his weekly press conference, so David and I attempt to parse as much of that as we can. We also go over the Steelers current injury situation ahead of the team’s Wednesday practice.

We talk about a few recent comments that Steelers Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw made a few days ago about Tomlin and that leads to us somehow talking about the New England Patriots and their head coach Bill Belichick.

In the second half of this show we are joined by Scott Petrak, the Browns beat writer for The Chronicle-Telegram and Medina Gazette. Scott gives us a great preview of the 2018 Browns on both sides of the football in addition to helping us preview their upcoming Week 1 game in Cleveland against the Steelers. We discuss some things related to the Browns being on ‘Hard Knocks’ this year and close out our interview with him by giving his 2018 prediction for the Browns as well as one for Sunday’s game. Find all of Scott’s work at http://BrownsZone.com and you can also follow him on Twitter at @ScottPetrak.

David and I close out this episode with one final Bell update and some final thoughts.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

