The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Browns Tie Game Recap, Injuries, Weekly Look Ahead & More

Season 9, Episode 20 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Monday show, David Todd and I get right to recapping the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 1 Sunday tie against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

After quickly going over the injury report coming out of Sunday’s road game in Cleveland, David and proceed to give our overall thoughts on what we observed in the Steelers 21-21 tie.

We then move on by going over the unique series of plays that really turned the game around in the fourth quarter. After that, we start at the beginning of the game and recap it series by series and that includes us dissecting the individual play of several Steelers players along the way.

We discuss the officiating in Sunday’s game and the minor role it played in it. We also talk about a few specific play calls we weren’t fans of in the second half as well.

Did the Steelers fail to celebrate the first touchdown scored by running back James Conner properly? We hit on that topic briefly during this show as well.

After going through the game with a fine-tooth comb, David and I recap some individual performances from Sunday before looking ahead at what awaits the Steelers this week and what our plans for the Wednesday show are.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

