The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Browns Final Thoughts, Injuries, Tomlin Tuesday & More

Season 9, Episode 21 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Wednesday show, David Todd and I get right to giving some more of our expanded thoughts on the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 1 Sunday tie against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

We talk about the overall game that Steelers running back James Conner had against the Browns and especially his performance in the fourth quarter.

We move on to break down the Sunday play of a few other Steelers players and a lot of time is spent recapping the performance of left tackle Alejandro Villanueva. We discuss my thoughts on his play and then look at how Pro Football Focus graded the play of the tackle against the Browns.

We talk more about the poor play of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger against the Browns and if he needs more work during the preseason moving forward.

After recapping the Steelers injury situation heading into Week 2, David and recap the main talking points that came out of the Tuesday press conference given by head coach Mike Tomlin. That discussion includes us talking about his reaction to a recent tweet by wide receiver Antonio Brown that has since been delated.

We wrap this show up with some updated news about Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell, outside linebacker T.J. Watt being named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 1 and more.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

