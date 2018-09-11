Steelers Week 2 Injury Report: DeCastro Dealing With Hand Fracture; Haden’s Status Still Up In Air

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a few minor injuries during their Week 1 game against the Cleveland Browns and on Tuesday head coach Mike Tomlin updated the overall health of his team as they begin preparations to play the Kansas City Chiefs this coming Sunday.

“Joe Haden didn’t finish the game with a hamstring injury. We’re evaluating that and his availability for practice and we’re going to let that availability be our guide in terms of the game, Tomlin said. “We’ll see if he’s available in some capacity tomorrow and let’s see if that availability grows as we push throughout the week. David DeCastro has hand fracture that’s being looked at and dealt with. It happened in-game. He was able to finish the game. It may affect him from a participation standpoint in practice at least as we get started here in this week.”

Cornerback Joe Haden is reportedly dealing with a “mild” hamstring strain he suffered in the second half of the week 1 game against the Browns. If he’s unable to play this week, cornerback Cameron Sutton would likely start in his place.

Tomlin also noted a few other currently injured players that might miss some practice time this coming week.

“Tyson Alualu and a shoulder. Ben’s elbow may limit him at the early portions of the week,” Tomlin said. “Like we’ve done with him in the past, we oftentimes limit him at the early portions of the week anyway. It aids in the growth and development of the young passers, etc. His cumulative body of work over his extended career helps in that charge.

Tomlin didn’t sound overly worried about quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and his status for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs when pressed harder on the topic later in his press conference.

“Just the bumps and bruises associated with play,” Tomlin said Tuesday when asked if this is a new issue with Roethlisberger’s elbow. “That was the post-game, if you will. We’ll see how it is tomorrow morning and let that be our guide It’s just full disclosure from my part, just because I know that you guys will ask.”

The only thing that Tomlin said Tuesday about tight end Vance McDonald, who missed Week 1 with a foot injury, is that he didn’t suffer a setback last week. In short, we’ll have to wait and see if McDonald practices on Wednesday when the first injury report of Week 2 is released.