Steelers Wednesday Injury Report Week 4: Hilton, Smith-Schuster Sit; DeCastro, Gilbert, Burnett Return

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their first injury report of Week 4 ahead of their Sunday night home game against the Baltimore Ravens and the Wednesday offering shows that the team’s starting slot cornerback did not practice earlier in the day.

Cornerback Mike Hilton (elbow), who suffered an elbow injury during the first play of the fourth quarter of the Monday night game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, did not practice on Wednesday. Hilton reportedly had an MRI on his injured elbow on Tuesday. If he’s unable to play Sunday night against the Ravens there’s a good chance that second-year cornerback Cameron Sutton would replace him in the defense.

Also sitting out on Wednesday were wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (abdomen), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (coaches decision) and guard Ramon Foster (coaches decision). Roethlisberger being given off Wednesday is not surprising and especially with this being a short week. The same goes for Foster, the Steelers oldest offensive lineman. As for Smith-Schuster, he played 55 of a possible 66 offensive snaps Monday night. Him sitting out Wednesday might just be precautionary.

As for the rest of the Steelers injury report, the three players who sat out Monday night against the Buccaneers with ailments, safety Morgan Burnett (groin), guard David DeCastro (hand) and tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) all practiced fully on Wednesday. It will now be interesting to see if all three can duplicate that on Thursday if able to, they all might be able to play Sunday night against the Ravens.