Steelers Wednesday Injury Report Week 1: McDonald Only Player Listed

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their first official injury report of the 2018 regular season and the Wednesday afternoon offering has the name of just one player on it.

Tight end Vance McDonald (foot) is the only player on the Steelers Wednesday injury report and he is listed as being limited during the session.

Vance McDonald (foot) is the only player on the #Steelers first practice report of the season. McDonald was limited on Wednesday. — Missi Matthews (@missi_matthews) September 5, 2018

McDonald has been sidelined with his foot injury ever since the early stages of training camp. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin indicated during his Tuesday press conference that the team will see how McDonald responds to practicing some on Wednesday and proceed accordingly.

This is obviously great news for the Steelers as several other players such as wide receiver James Washington, cornerback Mike Hilton, tight end Xavier Grimble and safety Morgan Burnett all missed time late in the preseason due to injuries.

The Steelers will open their 2018 regular season Sunday on the road against the Cleveland Browns.