Steelers Vs. Ravens 2018 Week 4: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2018 Week 4

Baltimore Ravens (2-1) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1-1)

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, Pa.

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: NBC (locally WPXI-TV, channel 11)

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Michele Tafoya (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers -3

Trends:

Baltimore is 7-3 SU in its last 10 games

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Baltimore’s last 15 games

Baltimore is 4-11 SU in its last 15 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Baltimore’s last 8 games on the road

Baltimore is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Baltimore’s last 6 games when playing Pittsburgh

Baltimore is 6-14 SU in its last 20 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games

Pittsburgh is 11-3-1 SU in its last 15 games

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games

Pittsburgh is 0-5 ATS in its last 5 games at home

Pittsburgh is 17-6 SU in its last 23 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Pittsburgh’s last 8 games at home

Pittsburgh is 1-5-1 ATS in its last 7 games when playing Baltimore

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games when playing Baltimore

Pittsburgh is 1-3-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing at home against Baltimore

Pittsburgh is 14-6 SU in its last 20 games when playing at home against Baltimore

Ravens Injuries:

CB Anthony Averett (hamstring) – Out

DT Willie Henry (abdomen) – Out

CB Brandon Carr (knee) – Questionable

TE Hayden Hurst (foot) – Questionable

S Anthony Levine (hamstring) – Questionable

LB C.J. Mosley (knee) – Questionable

DT Michael Pierce (foot) – Questionable

T Ronnie Stanley (foot) – Questionable

LB Terrell Suggs (knee) – Questionable

Steelers Injuries

S Morgan Burnett (groin) – Doubtful

CB Mike Hilton (elbow) – Doubtful

