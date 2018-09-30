Steelers Vs. Ravens 2018 Week 4: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2018 Week 4
Baltimore Ravens (2-1) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1-1)
Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET
Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, Pa.
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: NBC (locally WPXI-TV, channel 11)
Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Michele Tafoya (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers -3
Trends:
Baltimore is 7-3 SU in its last 10 games
The total has gone OVER in 10 of Baltimore’s last 15 games
Baltimore is 4-11 SU in its last 15 games on the road
The total has gone OVER in 6 of Baltimore’s last 8 games on the road
Baltimore is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Baltimore’s last 6 games when playing Pittsburgh
Baltimore is 6-14 SU in its last 20 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games
Pittsburgh is 11-3-1 SU in its last 15 games
The total has gone OVER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games
Pittsburgh is 0-5 ATS in its last 5 games at home
Pittsburgh is 17-6 SU in its last 23 games at home
The total has gone OVER in 7 of Pittsburgh’s last 8 games at home
Pittsburgh is 1-5-1 ATS in its last 7 games when playing Baltimore
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games when playing Baltimore
Pittsburgh is 1-3-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing at home against Baltimore
Pittsburgh is 14-6 SU in its last 20 games when playing at home against Baltimore
Ravens Injuries:
CB Anthony Averett (hamstring) – Out
DT Willie Henry (abdomen) – Out
CB Brandon Carr (knee) – Questionable
TE Hayden Hurst (foot) – Questionable
S Anthony Levine (hamstring) – Questionable
LB C.J. Mosley (knee) – Questionable
DT Michael Pierce (foot) – Questionable
T Ronnie Stanley (foot) – Questionable
LB Terrell Suggs (knee) – Questionable
Steelers Injuries
S Morgan Burnett (groin) – Doubtful
CB Mike Hilton (elbow) – Doubtful
Weather:
Game Release:Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens (Sept. 30) Game Release
Game Capsule:Week 4 Capsules-pages-14