Steelers Vs. Chiefs 2018 Week 2: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2018 Week 2
Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0-1)
Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET
Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, Pa.
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: CBS-TV (locally KDKA-TV, channel 2)
Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Dan Fouts (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers -4.5
Trends:
Kansas City is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games
Kansas City is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games
The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Kansas City’s last 10 games
Kansas City is 11-4 ATS in its last 15 games on the road
Kansas City is 2-4 ATS in its last 6 games on the road
Kansas City is 11-4 SU in its last 15 games on the road
Kansas City is 2-4 SU in its last 6 games on the road
The total has gone OVER in 9 of Kansas City’s last 12 games on the road
Kansas City is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh
Kansas City is 1-6 SU in its last 7 games when playing Pittsburgh
The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Kansas City’s last 7 games when playing Pittsburgh
Kansas City is 1-5 ATS in its last 6 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh
Kansas City is 0-5 SU in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is 1-7 ATS in its last 8 games
Pittsburgh is 10-2-1 SU in its last 13 games
The total has gone OVER in 7 of Pittsburgh’s last 9 games
Pittsburgh is 0-5 ATS in its last 5 games at home
Pittsburgh is 17-5 SU in its last 22 games at home
The total has gone OVER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games at home
Pittsburgh is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Kansas City
Pittsburgh is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games when playing Kansas City
The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games when playing Kansas City
Pittsburgh is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing at home against Kansas City
Pittsburgh is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against Kansas City
Chiefs Injuries:
LB Ben Niemann (hamstring) – Out
CB Eric Berry (heel) – Doubtful
Steelers Injuries
CB Joe Haden (hamstring) – Doubtful
G David DeCastro (hand) – Doubtful
DE Tyson Alualu (shoulder) – Doubtful
DT Cameron Heyward (knee) – Questionable
CB Artie Burns (toe) – Questionable
TE Vance McDonald (foot) – Questionable
QB Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) – Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Sept. 16)
Game Capsule:Week-2-Steelers-Chiefs-Capsule