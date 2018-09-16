Steelers Vs. Chiefs 2018 Week 2: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2018 Week 2

Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0-1)

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, Pa.

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: CBS-TV (locally KDKA-TV, channel 2)

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Dan Fouts (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers -4.5

Trends:

Kansas City is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games

Kansas City is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Kansas City’s last 10 games

Kansas City is 11-4 ATS in its last 15 games on the road

Kansas City is 2-4 ATS in its last 6 games on the road

Kansas City is 11-4 SU in its last 15 games on the road

Kansas City is 2-4 SU in its last 6 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Kansas City’s last 12 games on the road

Kansas City is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh

Kansas City is 1-6 SU in its last 7 games when playing Pittsburgh

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Kansas City’s last 7 games when playing Pittsburgh

Kansas City is 1-5 ATS in its last 6 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh

Kansas City is 0-5 SU in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is 1-7 ATS in its last 8 games

Pittsburgh is 10-2-1 SU in its last 13 games

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Pittsburgh’s last 9 games

Pittsburgh is 0-5 ATS in its last 5 games at home

Pittsburgh is 17-5 SU in its last 22 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games at home

Pittsburgh is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Kansas City

Pittsburgh is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games when playing Kansas City

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games when playing Kansas City

Pittsburgh is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing at home against Kansas City

Pittsburgh is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against Kansas City

Chiefs Injuries:

LB Ben Niemann (hamstring) – Out

CB Eric Berry (heel) – Doubtful

Steelers Injuries

CB Joe Haden (hamstring) – Doubtful

G David DeCastro (hand) – Doubtful

DE Tyson Alualu (shoulder) – Doubtful

DT Cameron Heyward (knee) – Questionable

CB Artie Burns (toe) – Questionable

TE Vance McDonald (foot) – Questionable

QB Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) – Questionable

Weather:







Game Release:

Game Capsule: