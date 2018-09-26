Steelers Vs. Buccaneers: Player Snap Counts And Analysis – Week 3

The Pittsburgh Steelers third regular season game of 2018 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers resulted in the team’s first win of 2018 and now their record is 1-0-1. The initial snap counts from the Week 3 game in Pittsburgh against the Buccaneers have now been released and below is a quick recap of the notable numbers.

Offensive linemen – Nothing really sticks out once about this position group once you get past the obvious that reserve offensive lineman B.J. Finney started and played the whole game at right guard in place of an injured David DeCastro and Matt Feiler started and played the whole game at right tackle in place of an injured Marcus Gilbert. The team’s other usual offensive line starters played every snap and rookie tackle Chukwuma Okorafor played 9 offensive snaps Monday night against the Buccaneers as a tackle-eligible player.

Wide receivers – Rookie James Washington played 40 offensive snaps against the Buccaneers after playing 66 in Week 2. Justin Hunter was inactive once again in Week 3 while veteran Darrius Heyward-Bey logged all of 4 offensive snaps Monday night. Ryan Switzer played 7 offensive snaps after playing 13 in Week 2.

Running backs – James Conner played 56 offensive snaps in total against the Buccaneers, 85% of the possible 66. That’s the fewest snaps he’s played in a game so far this season. Backup running back Stevan Ridley spelled Conner some to the tune of 5 snaps in week 3.

Tight ends – Vance McDonald continues to eat into the snaps of Jesse James. Against the Buccaneers, McDonald played just one less snap than James did. Backup Xavier Grimble played 16 snaps against the Buccaneers on Monday night after playing 8 in Week 2.

Defensive linemen – Backup Tyson Alualu was back in Week 3 after being sidelined in Week 2 and he played 27 of a possible 73 total defensive snaps against the Buccaneers. Daniel McCullers dressed again and played just 8 defensive snaps against the Buccaneers while starter Javon Hargrave logged 23 total snaps Monday night.

Linebackers – Nothing really new or earth-shattering to report when it comes to this position group. Backup outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo logged 24 defensive snaps as he spelled starters T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree. Inside linebacker Jon Bostic, on the other hand, was pulled off the field for 21 defensive plays in lieu of an extra defensive back.

Cornerbacks – while Coty Sensabaugh started in place of Artie Burns against the Buccaneers, the latter still played 25 defensive snaps in total. Slot cornerback Mike Hilton would have played more than 35 defensive snaps had he not suffered an elbow injury early in the fourth quarter. Cameron Sutton filled in for Hilton some once he left the game and played 19 defensive snaps in total.

Safeties – Veteran safety Morgan Burnett was inactive Monday night with a groin injury and rookie Terrell Edmunds started in his place and played every snap along with fellow safety Sean Davis. Nat Berhe logged his most defensive playing time of the season Monday night as he played 20 total defensive snaps as a dime personnel player.